BMW’s Cyberpunk Electric Scooter Concept Is Here to Drag Mopeds Into the Future

Unless you're into retro-cool Vespas, scooter design can be a bit lacking. Let's face it, the ride-sharing Revels are really just things city folks tip over because we have no cows. Finally, BMW wants to bring urban two-wheelin' into the future with an electric concept that looks like it's straight out of a cyberpunk anime: the Motorrad Definition CE 04. It's everything most electric scooters aren't: angular, long and low. The rear of the scooter was left uncovered to both show off the machinery powering it and give off serious sci-fi vibes. The pearly white exterior is a nice contrast with the matte black mechanical bits, too.

BMW

Most importantly, the Motorrad Definition CE 04 sounds like a delightfully functional vehicle. The drivetrain is very compact and the flat battery is mounted in the bottom of the scooter, allowing for a low center of gravity that should be easier to ride and tons of storage up top. Its illuminated under-seat storage area has a door that opens up horizontally and enough room to stash a helmet. Details are scarce as it's not a production vehicle, but it was designed first and foremost for city commuters, who BMW says ride about 7.5 miles a day or less. The "floating" bench seat was designed for more leg room even for taller riders, and it features a 10.25-inch screen that's designed to be connected to a smartphone. That screen would be the biggest ever on a scooter if the Motorrad Definition CE 04 ever goes into production.

BMW The Motorrad Definition CE 04's lighted parka in use.