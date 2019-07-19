Live Like A Hot Dog King For A Day, Oscar Mayer Lists Its Wienermobile on Airbnb

If you ever wished you were an Oscar Mayer Wiener, and that’s what you truly wanted to be, well, now you can! Well, sort of. If you’re a fan of hot dogs, fancied a stay in the Chicago area at the beginning of August, and ever wondered what it would be like to relish in one, now’s your chance, as Oscar Mayer recently listed its iconic Wienermobile for rent through Airbnb.

Starting on Wednesday, July 24, fans will be able to book up to a one-night stay in the world’s most famous 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels through the first weekend of August. Coincidentally, that’s also the same weekend of Lollapalooza, Chicago’s four-day major music festival.