The 2021 Ram 4000 Is the Stick-Shift HD Truck We Don’t Get

Neither you nor I can buy a new heavy-duty pickup with a manual transmission, assuming you live in the United States. The beloved stick-shift has been gone from the segment since Ram ditched it for the 2019 model year, meaning automatics are the only option for those looking to buy a factory fresh workhorse short of a semi. That's not the case everywhere, though, including south of the border in Mexico where customers can scoop a manual-equipped Ram 4000 chassis cab straight off the dealer lot—no mods required. The Ram 4000 is a wonder, really. It can be had in single- or crew-cab configurations with a bare chassis at the back, ready for whatever bed customers see fit. Two-door trucks are powered by a 383-horsepower 5.7-liter Hemi, which Ram did away with on heavy-duty models for the United States and Canada. Full four-doors have the more muscular 6.4-liter Hemi making 410 hp and 429 pound-feet of torque. In exchange for that extra power, though, you lose the Tremec TR4050 five-speed manual. Four-wheel drive is also available.

The weird thing is...that's it. You can't have the Ram 4000 with a diesel engine like you can on the 3500 and 4500 models. Without the 6.7-liter Cummins inline-six under the hood, it can't come anywhere near the 3500's towing max of 37,100 pounds. Still, it can tow 10,388 pounds via trailer or handle 7,713 pounds in the bed with the 5.7-liter, manual powertrain. For what it's worth, crew cabs with the 6.4-liter V8 can manage 14,969 pounds of towing and 6,402 pounds of payload.

