2021 Ram 3500 Claims Heavy-Duty Towing Crown From Ford with 37,100-Pound Max

In case you didn't know, automakers take best-in-class ratings very seriously. That statement is especially true when it comes to Detroit's Big Three and pickup trucks as they each vie for the top spot in America's most beloved segment. We experienced it firsthand when General Motors and Ford had it out in our inbox over towing claims, though now, that argument has been hushed by the two's rival: Ram. For the 2021 model year, Ram is claiming segment-topping torque and gooseneck towing capabilities, if only by a hair.

Ram's dual-rear-wheel offering now boasts a max towing capacity of 37,100 pounds—up a full ton over the 2020 truck. This is apparently made possible by a reconfigured gooseneck hitch design that complements the pickup's strengthened frame, an upgrade that came with the model's latest generation. Because of that, Ram now holds a 100-pound advantage over Ford's head as the Blue Oval's F-450 is rated for a max of 37,000 pounds flat. For what it's worth, the Chevy Silverado HD manages 36,000 pounds.

Also, to avoid any confusion, both Ram and GM achieve their towing maxes with 3500HD variants. Ford's F-350 can hit 35,750 pounds, though the F-450—which is technically in the same weight class—can tow the most of any Super Duty at 37,000 pounds. Confusing, I know.