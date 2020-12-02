2021 Ram 3500 Claims Heavy-Duty Towing Crown From Ford with 37,100-Pound Max
Sure, it's just 100 pounds more, but every little bit counts.
In case you didn't know, automakers take best-in-class ratings very seriously. That statement is especially true when it comes to Detroit's Big Three and pickup trucks as they each vie for the top spot in America's most beloved segment. We experienced it firsthand when General Motors and Ford had it out in our inbox over towing claims, though now, that argument has been hushed by the two's rival: Ram. For the 2021 model year, Ram is claiming segment-topping torque and gooseneck towing capabilities, if only by a hair.
Ram's dual-rear-wheel offering now boasts a max towing capacity of 37,100 pounds—up a full ton over the 2020 truck. This is apparently made possible by a reconfigured gooseneck hitch design that complements the pickup's strengthened frame, an upgrade that came with the model's latest generation. Because of that, Ram now holds a 100-pound advantage over Ford's head as the Blue Oval's F-450 is rated for a max of 37,000 pounds flat. For what it's worth, the Chevy Silverado HD manages 36,000 pounds.
Also, to avoid any confusion, both Ram and GM achieve their towing maxes with 3500HD variants. Ford's F-350 can hit 35,750 pounds, though the F-450—which is technically in the same weight class—can tow the most of any Super Duty at 37,000 pounds. Confusing, I know.
What's more, Ram can now brag about having more torque than its competitors with its newly revised 6.7-liter Cummins diesel. Previously, the compression ignition lump made 400 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet even; for 2021, the horsepower stays the same but torque has taken a hike to 1,075 pound-feet. Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke, meanwhile, makes 475 hp and 1,050 pound-feet and GM's 6.6-liter Duramax is farther down the totem pole at 445 hp and 910 pound-feet.
Other highlights for the 2021 Ram 3500 HD include a top-spec payload capacity of 7,680 pounds and a conventional trailer tow rating of 23,000 pounds. Although both of those are middle-of-the-road in terms of class ratings, the Ram does tout an exclusive link coil rear and air-level suspension.
Just know that, if you're an average consumer, each of these trucks can haul more than you'll ever need to—it all boils down to taste.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDFord and GM Are Using Our Inbox to Bicker About a Best-in-Class Pickup Towing Claim"Best in class" has always been a silly war of semantics. Here's how that war is waged.READ NOW
- RELATED2021 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD Posts Huge Max Towing Capacity of 36,000 PoundsThat’s better than the Ram 3500 HD and Ford F-350 Super Duty...for now, at least.READ NOW
- RELATEDElectric Ford Super Duty Trucks Aren’t Coming Anytime Soon, Exec SaysBattery power might be reserved for the F-150 only.READ NOW