2021 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD Posts Huge Max Towing Capacity of 36,000 Pounds

If you need to tow something, the tow capacity wars are alive and well—to your benefit. Chevrolet announced today that its most hauler-focused Silverado 3500 HD can tow up to 36,000 lbs. 36,000 lbs! That's the most in its class for now, besting the current Ram 3500 HD dually's maximum 35,100-lb capacity by about a horse and the current Ford F-350 Super Duty dually's maximum 35,750-lb capacity by, uh, a little over one-fourthish of a horse. To put that 36,000-lb figure in perspective, that's roughly 36 pre-hibernation Alaskan bear contenders for Katmai National Park and Preserve's Fat Bear Week, according to Reuters. It's nearly two average-weight 35 to 47-foot sailboats, per the 18,918-lb figure Sailing Waters Magazine lists. Perhaps more relevant to, uh, my interest in large trucks, the top-of-the-range Silverado could tow nearly 14 Porsche 944 race cars at the NASA Spec 944 class's minimum car-and-driver weight of 2,600 lbs. Fourteen! Get me three haulers and a 3500 HD immediately.

Chevrolet updated the hardware in the suspension and changed some of the Silverado 3500 HD's packaging to increase the 2021 model's tow capacity by 500 lbs over the 2020 model's. This big boy tow capacity is available on the Silverado 3500 HD Work Truck, regular cab, dually, two-wheel-drive models that have the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine, a 10-speed Allison transmission and the Max Tow Package. 36,000 lbs is the rating for a gooseneck trailer, but its tow-hitch rating of 20,000 lbs is nothing to sneeze at. So, sorry, four-door-needing families of the world. Your kid's Cheerios-splosion all over the back seat does not weight 36,000 lbs. Yet those family-friendly crew cab pickups in the HD line are no slouch, either, with the lowest-spec 2500 HD and 3500 HD trucks still being able to haul 14,500 lbs on a conventional trailer—even with a crew cab. (Chevrolet has the full 2021 spec sheet up here, if you're curious.)

Chevrolet The Silverado 2500 HD Custom Crew Cab, which can still tow 14,500 lbs with a hitch.