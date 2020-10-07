2021 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD Posts Huge Max Towing Capacity of 36,000 Pounds
That’s better than Ram and Ford...for now, at least.
If you need to tow something, the tow capacity wars are alive and well—to your benefit. Chevrolet announced today that its most hauler-focused Silverado 3500 HD can tow up to 36,000 lbs. 36,000 lbs!
That's the most in its class for now, besting the current Ram 3500 HD dually's maximum 35,100-lb capacity by about a horse and the current Ford F-350 Super Duty dually's maximum 35,750-lb capacity by, uh, a little over one-fourthish of a horse.
To put that 36,000-lb figure in perspective, that's roughly 36 pre-hibernation Alaskan bear contenders for Katmai National Park and Preserve's Fat Bear Week, according to Reuters. It's nearly two average-weight 35 to 47-foot sailboats, per the 18,918-lb figure Sailing Waters Magazine lists. Perhaps more relevant to, uh, my interest in large trucks, the top-of-the-range Silverado could tow nearly 14 Porsche 944 race cars at the NASA Spec 944 class's minimum car-and-driver weight of 2,600 lbs. Fourteen! Get me three haulers and a 3500 HD immediately.
Chevrolet updated the hardware in the suspension and changed some of the Silverado 3500 HD's packaging to increase the 2021 model's tow capacity by 500 lbs over the 2020 model's. This big boy tow capacity is available on the Silverado 3500 HD Work Truck, regular cab, dually, two-wheel-drive models that have the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine, a 10-speed Allison transmission and the Max Tow Package. 36,000 lbs is the rating for a gooseneck trailer, but its tow-hitch rating of 20,000 lbs is nothing to sneeze at.
So, sorry, four-door-needing families of the world. Your kid's Cheerios-splosion all over the back seat does not weight 36,000 lbs. Yet those family-friendly crew cab pickups in the HD line are no slouch, either, with the lowest-spec 2500 HD and 3500 HD trucks still being able to haul 14,500 lbs on a conventional trailer—even with a crew cab. (Chevrolet has the full 2021 spec sheet up here, if you're curious.)
Chevrolet added some trick towing tech to the 2500 HD and 3500 HD this year as well, making these overkill haul-buddies even more useful thanks to tech they've already added to the Silverado 1500. Eight cameras provide 15 different views to ensure that you're lined up correctly and not about to saw the corner off of neighbor's house with a trailer. Bed hitch guidance helps you align and hook up to a fifth-wheel trailer. The rear view also features guidelines and a trailer-angle indicator when a trailer is hooked up, outlining exactly where things are going to go.
A split view of the left and right sides of your truck and trailer is now available in reverse to aid visibility for lining up a trailer. It was previously only available when the truck was moving forward.
A trailer length indicator makes sure you've got enough space to make lane changes whenever your blinker is on. The truck also has an alert for possible jack-knifing situations.
The stats game is always one of one-upsmanship, though. Sports cars have horsepower wars, and trucks have towing wars. You can almost bet on the fact that Ford and Ram will respond with some future big ol' dually in the HD 3500's size that adds just a few extra pounds.
Three cheers for being able to haul more horses than you can fit in a trailer! These higher-capacity trucks are a dream to tow with when they're nowhere near their limits, so this, ahem, driveshaft-measuring contest is good for everybody who has to haul heavy stuff.
[H/T Autoblog!]
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThe 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Gets GMC's Advanced Towing TechThe 2.7-liter turbo four and 3.0-liter Duramax diesel are now rated to tow even more for 2021.READ NOW
- RELATEDShop Tries to Kill Stock Duramax Diesel With Boost—But It Just Won't DieThe GM truck engine keeps pulling past 850 hp.READ NOW
- RELATEDAll the Most Innovative New Features on the 2021 Ford F-150The latest version of Ford's iconic truck features over-the-air updates and can even be used as a generator.READ NOW
- RELATEDCummins Celebrates Production of Three Millionth Diesel Engine for Ram TrucksThe iconic partnership began with the production of a 5.9-liter inline-six for the 1989 Dodge Ram.READ NOW
- RELATEDBanks Pushes Stock-Block Duramax Diesel to 1,000 HP and It Still Won’t DieEven with all that boost, the 6.6-liter just keeps going.READ NOW