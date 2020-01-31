2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review: Heavy-Duty Truck Hegemony

First gigs for pimple-pitted teens are usually those with comically low stakes and a weed-dealing manager. Stocking shelves, pretending to babysit, and washing cars are all on the agenda. Not for me. At the age of 16, license all shiny and demerit-free, I was hired as a general worker by my town’s Parks Department, a job that entailed being entrusted with the keys to three mighty Ford Super Duty pickups.

“You ever drive a 250 before? Or haul a trailer?” my boss asked me that first day in his smoke-filled office. "No," I said sheepishly. He eyed me for what seemed like hours—then he got up and tossed me the keys to one of their new Ford F-250s. “Well son, time to learn.” I spent the next four years behind the wheel of Ford’s best, including two contractor-grade F-250s and an F-450 dump truck. I even learned to tow the shop’s 27-foot trailer, complete with 15,000 pounds and $100,000 worth of mowing equipment.

But more than a decade has passed since I left the wildlands of suburban Illinois, and Ford’s Super Duty lineup has changed drastically from those bare-bones workhorses. Power and torque have grown exponentially, as have their overall dimensions both inside and out. Range Rover-grade leather abounds in the 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty and a suite of assistance technology means anyone, and I mean anyone, can reverse a trailer as if it was an extension of their body. Times sure have changed.