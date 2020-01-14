You Can Pull Three Average-Sized Cars With the 2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor's Winch
The full-size off-roader adds another option to compete with Ram's Power Wagon.
When off-roading, it's always smart to have an option for vehicle recovery. One of the best ways to ensure you get unstuck is by installing a winch to your rig. Up until recently, however, there was only one truck available with a winch from the factory: the Ram Power Wagon. Ford now has a solution for its 2020 Super Duty Tremor, though, boosting its four-wheeling cred and helping it compete more directly with the undeniably capable Ram.
In case you hadn't guessed already, Ford Performance has made a winch available for the 2020 Super Duty Tremor package. It's an option for both gasoline- and diesel-powered versions of the truck and can be installed by the factory or a dealership after delivery. Meanwhile, with the Ram, you can only get the winch on a gasoline-powered pickup because the Power Wagon simply isn't available with a diesel power plant. One of the reasons for this is because a winch would block the cooling needed for the 6.7-liter Cummins inline-six. Ford addressed cooling concerns on its new Power Stroke with the design of the bumper so there are no such limitations
The aftermarket has long supplied winches for folks who need them, but interestingly very few OEMs include them. The JL Wrangler has a winch-capable steel front bumper, but buyers still have to purchase it and have it installed after they take delivery of the car.
Warn supplies the winch, which is rated for 12,000 pounds. It uses a synthetic cable rather than steel, meaning its extremely resilient and significantly safer if it snaps. It even has a wireless controller for ease of use.
In all, this helps tie together the already-capable Tremor package which was just rolled out for the 2020 model year. Along with its off-road prowess, it also includes a towing capacity of up to 15,000 pounds with a conventional trailer or 21,900 pounds with a gooseneck. Payload is also stout with up to 4,210 pounds of capacity in the new 7.3-liter gas V-8 variant.
The winch package will be available in mid-2020 and have a retail price of $3,000.
