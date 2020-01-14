You Can Pull Three Average-Sized Cars With the 2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor's Winch

When off-roading, it's always smart to have an option for vehicle recovery. One of the best ways to ensure you get unstuck is by installing a winch to your rig. Up until recently, however, there was only one truck available with a winch from the factory: the Ram Power Wagon. Ford now has a solution for its 2020 Super Duty Tremor, though, boosting its four-wheeling cred and helping it compete more directly with the undeniably capable Ram.

In case you hadn't guessed already, Ford Performance has made a winch available for the 2020 Super Duty Tremor package. It's an option for both gasoline- and diesel-powered versions of the truck and can be installed by the factory or a dealership after delivery. Meanwhile, with the Ram, you can only get the winch on a gasoline-powered pickup because the Power Wagon simply isn't available with a diesel power plant. One of the reasons for this is because a winch would block the cooling needed for the 6.7-liter Cummins inline-six. Ford addressed cooling concerns on its new Power Stroke with the design of the bumper so there are no such limitations

The aftermarket has long supplied winches for folks who need them, but interestingly very few OEMs include them. The JL Wrangler has a winch-capable steel front bumper, but buyers still have to purchase it and have it installed after they take delivery of the car.