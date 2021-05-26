Watch a Beat Toyota Hilux Pickup Tow 30,000 Pounds With a Gooseneck Trailer

Last week, YouTuber WhistlinDiesel (a.k.a. the internet's most destructive YouTuber) put up the first in a series of videos that aims to recreate the classic Top Gear experiment of trying to destroy the seemingly indestructible Toyota Hilux pickup truck. After merely bending the frame from popping wheelies, catching air, and going off-road all while carrying 2,500 pounds worth of cinder blocks in the back, WD is following that extreme test up with another drastic examination of the Hilux's truck abilities: how it fares towing almost 30,000 pounds.

The YouTuber puts a 12,100-pound John Deere skid loader as well as his daily driver, an 8,400-pound Ford F-450 dually, onto a 32-foot Load Trail gooseneck trailer which itself weighs 8,480 pounds. Mind you, all of this happens after the Hilux is thrown onto its side going around a corner. To put this weight into perspective, the max towing capacity on a brand new, full-size 2021 Toyota Tundra is 10,200 pounds, while a new regular cab Ford Super Duty is able to pull up to 37,000 pounds with a gooseneck.