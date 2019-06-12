This Widebody 1974 Toyota Hilux Pickup Truck Is a Fabricator's Dream

There are few things as neat as a small pickup truck , or a heavily modified classic car. Combine the two, and you're the instant king of Cars & Coffee. That's exactly what's going on in the garage of Instagram user @1JZRA21 , who is building one of the wildest Toyota Pickups the world will ever see.

Photos of the truck first surfaced online last Thursday on the Instagram account @brianyatesintheov, which uploaded a pair of pics of the partially completed pickup. The photos' credit identified the truck's builder, who discussed some details of his project with The Drive. He explained that he picked up the truck at a pick-and-pull, realizing it'd be a great way to distract himself from the temptation to fiddle with his 1JZ-powered Celica.

A custom tube frame served as the new basis for the Hilux, which was originally a 1974 left-hand-drive model, but has been made right-hand-drive with a JDM Supra steering rack. Said rack was selected in part for its compatibility with the engine destined to power the truck—Toyota's 4.3-liter 3UZ-FE V-8, which makes 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. Those aren't numbers that'll impress kids who grew up watching 1320Video, but this truck will still be quite the handful thanks to its minimal curb weight.

It doesn't have its drivetrain, interior, or electric system yet, but the frame and body on their own are estimated to weigh a mere 900 pounds, suggesting a sub-ton running weight to be possible, even with custom additions to the truck's body. It's several inches wider, and the cab had to be extended to accommodate the builder, who says he stands six-foot-four.

With the project only fourth months in, it'll still be some time before the truck moves under its own power—the builder is concurrently working on a second Celica, one powered by a 1UZ-FE, for his son to drive. He isn't sure whether he'll cram boost down the 3UZ's throat, but he is sure of one thing: the final product has to be road-legal, not some trailer queen. All 4.1 million miles of U.S. roadway will be this truck's domain...be sure to bow when you eventually see it go by.