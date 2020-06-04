2021 Toyota Hilux: Everyone's Favorite International Truck Gets Some Serious Upgrades

After surviving two Fernando Alonso-induced barrel rolls at this year's Dakar Rally, Toyota is rewarding its famously indestructible overseas-only pickup with yet another refresh. Sporting a new face, new engine, reworked mechanicals, and more tech is the 2021 Toyota Hilux—which, by the way, you still can't buy in the United States.

While we're fans of the Hilux's updated design, we suspect most owners, potential and otherwise, aren't the sort of people to care too much about cosmetics, so let's get down to the things that really matter.

For 2021, Toyota is gracing the Hilux with a new 2.8-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder good for 201 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque (up from the last 2.8-liter diesel's 177 hp and 330 pound-feet). The new engine apparently returns a respectable 30 miles per gallon and can be paired to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. A 2.4-liter turbodiesel or 2.7-liter gas engine can also be had.