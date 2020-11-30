The 2004 Toyota Hilux Could Do Many Cool Things, Like Fit in a British RAF Helicopter

Internationally, Toyota's known just as much for its unkillable trucks as it is for its bulletproof commuter cars. The Hilux pickup is renowned for its toughness, and military forces across the globe have made use of its go-anywhere capability for decades. After all, if Top Gear couldn't stop one by dropping it from a crane or smashing it with a travel trailer, it's probably good enough for carrying cargo across the desert. Question is, will it fit in an RAF Merlin HC 3 helicopter?

Apparently so, since Toyota put out a press release saying exactly that back in 2004. The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense took a Hilux 4x4 Double Cab in factory form and met up with officials at 28 Squadron RAF Benson to conduct the test. Everything went off without a hitch and the trial lasted only 30 minutes. Really, it’s surprising it took that long, seeing as it's just driving the truck up and down a ramp. That's beside the point, though.

The point is, Toyota's venerable workhorse was perfectly proportioned to drive into a Merlin's cargo deck with zero structural modifications to the chopper or the truck. It may seem like no big deal, but when a country's government has the budget for dozens of fleet Hiluxes, it helps Toyota make the case for its uber durable pickups. That, and it's just kinda cool to know that if some random Hilux owner acquired a Merlin, they could transport it super easily. Right?