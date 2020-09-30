The 2021 Toyota Hilux Mako Is the Ultimate Raptor-Baiting Off Road Special

Sadly, that Hilux base means we're not going to get it in America. In fact, this is a New Zealand-only special. That doesn't make us want it any less, though, and now we'd love it if they did this with our market's smallest Toyota truck, the Tacoma. Taco Mako? Yes, please.

We hope this is a preview of future special editions to come elsewhere because it sounds like a blast. The Hilux Mako features an ARB Old Man Emu suspension kit that lifts the suspension 1.6 inches in the front over the Australian off-road flagship Rugged X trim and nearly 2 inches in the rear, WhichCar notes. It also features Baja race-truck-style BP-50 bypass dampers with adjustable compression and rebound control. The Hilux Mako has steel braided brake lines and larger brakes from the Toyota Fortuner.