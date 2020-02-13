Someone Buy This High-Mile 2005 Maybach 57 for $25k so We Don't Have To

And now, at $25,000, this Maybach may look like a steal, as you're never, ever going to find a Rolls or Bentley of the same vintage in this price range. But the thing to remember with buying a used car is that maintenance will always cost proportional to its original MSRP—parts and service for this car will cost that of a vehicle that was $325,000 new, not $25,000. Odds are the eyes of whoever buys this car will pop whenever they get their first service bill.

Then again, as every million-mile vehicle has shown, the key to keeping a car in good shape is to drive it, and this Maybach has over 162,000 miles on the clock—that's more than 10,000 a year. Maybe there's still life in its 5.5-liter, twin-turbo V-12 after all, but we can't recommend being the one to find out.

