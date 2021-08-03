Inside the Rambler Ranch, One of the World's Greatest Automotive Collections Hiding in Rural Colorado

And the story behind the Rambler Ranch is nearly as interesting as the cars themselves. Owner Terry Gale explained that he didn't originally set out to amass the world's largest quantity of under-loved cars. “It just evolved into what it is today. It was never my intention to do this,” he says, utterly serious.

A closer look reveals this is no ordinary collection, as if owning 700 AMCs could be. You'll see precious few sporty cars like Javelins and AMXs , and plenty of Pacers, Gremlins, Concords, and Eagles. Near-mint base model station wagons sit side by side with bizarrely spec'd sedans and worn out government fleet cars. A generous number feature insanely rare trim packages, but there are none of the 1969 Hurst SC/Ramblers or 1970 Rebel Machines that seem ubiquitous at every other AMC car show. This is a different, deeper appreciation of America’s automotive underdog .

Situated down an unsuspecting dirt road outside the town of Elizabeth, the Rambler Ranch contains the world's largest collection of Nash, Rambler, and AMC cars. Over 250 vehicles are packed into multiple buildings, with another 500 or so parts cars sitting out in the “Boneyard.” Rare memorabilia and promotional materials cover the walls, floors, and shelves. It is an impressive sight to behold, even for non-car enthusiasts. For AMC people, it's essentially heaven. For everyone else, it's utterly captivating.

America has many excellent car museums scattered across the country: The Henry Ford in Dearborn , the Petersen in LA , the LeMay in Washington...the list goes on. For whatever reason, it typically doesn’t include Rambler Ranch—one of the greatest collections in automotive history, tucked away in rural Colorado, unknown except to the most ardent fans of American Motors Corporation . That changes today.

The First Car In fact, it all started with one car: his dad's 1954 Nash Ambassador Custom in Caribbean Blue. “One of my dad's best friends was Frankie Kranyc, who had Kranyc Motors in Price, Utah where I grew up,” remembers Gale. “And this car had been traded in probably in the early 70s...and Frankie sold it to my dad for $50.” Gale's dad enjoyed unusual cars and owned a variety of different vehicles. At the time, the old Nash wasn't particularly collectable; it was simply cheap transportation. When his parents divorced, Terry's dad moved to a farm in Colorado and took the car with him.

Terry Gale What his father's Nash looked like when Terry first got it running in the 1980s.

“And my dad drove it for a couple years, and I remember the day it broke down. My sister-in-law was driving it and the oil pump went out, and it had 129,000 miles on it. And they towed it home... to the farm, and it sat there at the farm for 18 years. I remember going out in the field and sitting in it, playing in it when I was younger... After my dad passed away in 1977, a few years later my brother was cleaning up the farm and asked me, 'Do you want dad's old Nash? I'm going to haul it to the junkyard.'” Gale decided to keep this piece of family history. A friend helped him rebuild the motor so he could drive it home. “It took him 2 years to find the gasket set,” Gale chuckled, “because there was no internet. You had to write letters and search for people... But I drove it from Grand Junction to Denver. It did start to overheat at the top of the mountain, so I had AAA take it the rest of the way home.”

Joe Ligo Terry's father's Nash, post-restoration.