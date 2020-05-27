The Historic Manned SpaceX-NASA Launch Has Been Aborted

The first manned mission to space from U.S. soil since 2011 has been scrubbed at the last minute due to inclement weather, ending a day of excitement for NASA, SpaceX, and a public eager to see crewed spaceflight return to America. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Crew Dragon capsule with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken aboard was scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 4:33 pm ET in an instantaneous window, meaning it couldn't be delayed for the vehicle to still reach the International Space Station as intended.

The next launch window is scheduled for Saturday at 3:22 pm ET.

The two-man crew would've set a number of firsts on today's mission: the first-ever manned launch in SpaceX's 18-year company history, the first time a privately built spacecraft launched a human into orbit from U.S. soil, and the first crewed NASA mission to the ISS since the space shuttle program ceased operations in 2011.