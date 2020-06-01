The 1,750-HP SSC Tuatara Sounds Furious Hurtling From 60-120 in 2.8 Seconds

Numbers, numbers, numbers. They don't mean anything without a frame of reference, and if you've never ridden in a 707-horsepower Hellcat, you've got a snowball's chance in hell of imaging how something with 1,750 horsepower can accelerate. That, of course, is what cameras are for; they're so we can live vicariously through videos like the one recently uploaded by SSC North America, which shows its potential world record-breaking Tuatara hypercar zooming from 60 mph to 120 faster than most hypercars do zero to 60.

Powered by a 5.9-liter twin-turbo V8, the Tuatara can produce an almost unfathomable 1,350 horsepower on 91-octane pump gas, with another 400 being unlockable via E85. Rather than ramble on about what that kind of power can do, we'll let SSC show you.