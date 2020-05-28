Peugeot makes all of these weird concept cars because it's a French company, obviously. That's the only reason. We all know it's true, and we don't have to explore it further. There's a far more pressing question we need to address: Why are almost all of them completely functional? Was it a company requirement that the press kit included footage of someone driving along the beach?

I'm not gonna lose any sleep over it⁠. In fact, I'll drift off dreaming of rolling through St. Tropez, the breeze in my hair, a Gauloises between my fingers, while all the world stares slack-jawed at my 1996 Peugeot Touareg—a neofuturistic electric dune buggy and one of the strangest machines to reach the full prototype stage at a company known for strangeness.