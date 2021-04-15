This Newly-Unearthed Yugo Dealer Training Video from 1988 Is a True Time Capsule

The GVL transmitted that glorified-lawnmower amount of power through a four-speed manual transmission and the front wheels. Amazingly, its front McPherson struts and rear transverse leaf spring setup could handle all of the mediocre might up front and keep the GVL from cartwheeling into the bushes.

If you thought that the GVL was a hot hatch (you didn’t), watch out for the GVX! That packs a 1.3-liter four-banger with the power of 65 mildly enthused horses. Those reluctantly work together with a five-speed manual gearbox, heavy-duty clutch, and 13-inch wheels to pull the GVX to 65 mph in 14.3 seconds—enough to absolutely smoke the fastest bicycles of the time. Top speed? A sweet 95.6 mph. Take that, Schwinn riders!

Yugo packaged those milquetoast mechanicals inside a body decked out with a front air dam, fog lights, side skirts, rear spoiler, and integrated bumpers. The GVX must’ve looked awfully sharp in the rearview mirrors of dangerously overloaded antique farm trucks that passed it on the road.

Even back in the late 1980s, Yugo seemed to be aware its cars had a certain reputation. The training video’s narrator highlights that the Yugo’s body was submerged in “an electronically charged primer bath to provide maximum rust protection.” The bumpers were made of Lexan, a material that’s “stronger than steel and won’t rust, stain, or tear.” The rocker panels and inner fender wells featured a PVC undercoating.

In the end, none of that mattered. Yugo America went bankrupt in the early 1990s during the Yugoslav Civil War. The Yugo itself, at least as a piece of automotive history, will never die. Neither will the jokes.

