Someone Turned a School Bus Into This Surprisingly Excellent $50,000 Pirate Ship

Does your best friend wear an eye patch? Do you have a hideout full of buccaneers that need to ride in style? If the answer to either of those questions is a resounding "Aye!," then this here might be the vessel for you. The "Gypsy Rose" is a 1998 Ford bus that's been completely transformed into a rolling pirate-themed party barge, and it's up for sale right now on Craigslist in Pittsburgh.

In its previous life, the bus was used by a tour company as a colorful transport for winery and brewery tours, corporate team building outings, and even weddings. Some of the experiences included costumed actors and actresses that played out skits in the aisles, capped off with an appearance from the lead character, the infamous Cap'n McKraken.