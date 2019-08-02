It's HammerZeit! The Drive and Blipshift Commemorate the Genesis of German Super Saloons

It’s no secret that we’re big fans of the mad scientists behind Mercedes-AMG. They’ve given us the demonic CLK63, the SLS AMG, and the family-hauler from hell: the E63S Wagon. There’s one AMG, however, that still sends chills down our spine. It doesn’t get more sinister than “The Hammer.” Name another car that can only be read in Vincent Price’s voice? We’ll wait.

The concept was simple. Take a standard W124 (1985-1996) E-Class and attach the largest V-8 you can fit in it, and then murder it out. Ok, there’s definitely a lot more to it than just that, but you get the point. With a combination of its engine, widebody, subtle (back when subtle was a thing) AMG badging, and a name that made M5 owners cry, The Hammer is a German legend. “When there’s a Hammer in the house, nothing else matters,” says Chris Harris.

Check our take with Chris Harris on the AMG Hammer Coupe below: