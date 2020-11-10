2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition Celebrates Its Ancestor With Throwback Looks
It doesn't get much more than badges and a throwback grille, but that's not a bad thing at all.
To celebrate 75 years since Dodge's original off-road 4x4 hit the dirt, the Ram trucks is unveiling a special edition of its 2500-based Power Wagon pickup. Complete with distinct aesthetics and a slew of upgrades designed to keep you from getting stuck, it even looks something like the original if you squint from 100 feet away.
Upgrades include 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with 33-inch tires, 75th anniversary badging, and a premium leather interior. Of course, locking front and rear diffs, electronic disconnecting front sway bar, and a 12,000-pound winch for pulling yourself out of debt (this truck costs $66,945) carry over from the original. Up front, however, a new front grille with classic vertical slats reminiscent of the original 4x4 is in place.
Unchanged from the non-special edition truck, however, is the 6.4-liter V8 engine, which still produces 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.
The interior of this retro-inspired pickup is thankfully a bit more civilized than the WWII-spec original, though. Instead of drafty tin doors and a bench seat from the local park, the special-edition truck gets a brown leather interior with bucket seats and unique stitching.
The 12-inch infotainment screen on the center stack also has a brand new Off-Road Pages display containing inclinometers for the vehicle's roll and pitch, and a gauge that displays ride height. A 750-watt, 17-speaker sound system is also standard, which is actually only a little bit better than the original 1945 Power Wagon's 16-speaker system. Kidding, it's a joke!
This custom truck will have start at $65,250 plus $1,695 destination, meaning you're gonna need the aforementioned $66,945 to walk out the door with one, assuming the dealership doesn't mark it up. If you just have to have it, these luxury off-roaders will begin reaching dealerships before the year ends.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDCummins-Swapped 1949 Dodge Power Wagon Restomod Merges Old Glory With New TechOver 2,000 hours were poured into this gorgeous, vintage Power Wagon that does it all... As it should, for $350,000.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor Off-Road Package: Taking the Fight to Ram's Power WagonFord's newest off-road package offers a 2-inch lift, 35-inch tires, and "higher towing capacity" than the Ram Power Wagon.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ram Power Wagon: Capable Off-Road Muscle, 'Nuff SaidThe intimidating all-new pickup has a new winch, new technology, but the same go-anywhere capability.READ NOW