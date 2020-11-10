2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition Celebrates Its Ancestor With Throwback Looks

To celebrate 75 years since Dodge's original off-road 4x4 hit the dirt, the Ram trucks is unveiling a special edition of its 2500-based Power Wagon pickup. Complete with distinct aesthetics and a slew of upgrades designed to keep you from getting stuck, it even looks something like the original if you squint from 100 feet away.

Upgrades include 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with 33-inch tires, 75th anniversary badging, and a premium leather interior. Of course, locking front and rear diffs, electronic disconnecting front sway bar, and a 12,000-pound winch for pulling yourself out of debt (this truck costs $66,945) carry over from the original. Up front, however, a new front grille with classic vertical slats reminiscent of the original 4x4 is in place.

Unchanged from the non-special edition truck, however, is the 6.4-liter V8 engine, which still produces 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.