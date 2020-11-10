2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition Celebrates Its Ancestor With Throwback Looks

It doesn't get much more than badges and a throwback grille, but that's not a bad thing at all.

ByPeter Holderith
(From Left to Right) 1946 Dodge Power Wagon, 2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition, 1946 Dodge Power Wagon Wrecker
FCA US LLC
Peter HolderithView Peter Holderith's Articles

To celebrate 75 years since Dodge's original off-road 4x4 hit the dirt, the Ram trucks is unveiling a special edition of its 2500-based Power Wagon pickup. Complete with distinct aesthetics and a slew of upgrades designed to keep you from getting stuck, it even looks something like the original if you squint from 100 feet away.

Upgrades include 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with 33-inch tires, 75th anniversary badging, and a premium leather interior. Of course, locking front and rear diffs, electronic disconnecting front sway bar, and a 12,000-pound winch for pulling yourself out of debt (this truck costs $66,945) carry over from the original. Up front, however, a new front grille with classic vertical slats reminiscent of the original 4x4 is in place.

Unchanged from the non-special edition truck, however, is the 6.4-liter V8 engine, which still produces 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.

RAM
RAM
RAM
RAM

The interior of this retro-inspired pickup is thankfully a bit more civilized than the WWII-spec original, though. Instead of drafty tin doors and a bench seat from the local park, the special-edition truck gets a brown leather interior with bucket seats and unique stitching.

The 12-inch infotainment screen on the center stack also has a brand new Off-Road Pages display containing inclinometers for the vehicle's roll and pitch, and a gauge that displays ride height. A 750-watt, 17-speaker sound system is also standard, which is actually only a little bit better than the original 1945 Power Wagon's 16-speaker system. Kidding, it's a joke!

RAM
RAM
RAM
RAM

This custom truck will have start at $65,250 plus $1,695 destination, meaning you're gonna need the aforementioned $66,945 to walk out the door with one, assuming the dealership doesn't mark it up. If you just have to have it, these luxury off-roaders will begin reaching dealerships before the year ends.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ