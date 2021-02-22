Ram Cancels Comeback of the Dakota Midsize Pickup Truck: Report

For a while now, the pieces for a new, midsize offering from Ram have been falling into place. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles renewed its trademark on "Dakota" last May, and in Illinois, someone spotted a Ram prototype accompanied by a smaller, similarly camouflaged truck. But something seems to have gone awry for the returning Ram Dakota, as the truck's development has allegedly been canceled.

This development comes via a sister site of defunct FCA beat blog FCA Authority, whose ownership instead broke the news via GM Authority. The site cites "sources within Stellantis," though said sources allegedly provided no reason for the truck's abortion. They speculate the Dakota, which "was believed to be based around the Jeep Gladiator," could have struggled to capture sales, the Gladiator having secured a respectable market share, but failing to shift the midsize truck paradigm.