Check Out These Sweet Amazon Torque Wrench Deals ASAP
You don’t have to be a mechanic to own a torque wrench. Really, if you do any of your own work from home, you ought to own one.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Dealerships and auto shops these days are awfully proud of the work they do. So proud, in fact, that labor rates of hundreds of dollars per hour aren't that uncommon anymore. If you have the ability to do the simple stuff at home, then that's probably the best idea. It's often the most affordable, especially if your toolbox is pretty well stocked.
Torque wrenches may seem like a super-specialized tool, though they're actually crucial for a lot of mechanic work. Yes, even a simple tire rotation ought to be done with a torque wrench just in case. You can pretty much spend as much as you want on one, but we've compiled a list of discounted offerings on Amazon here for you to sift through.
- Craftsman 3/8-Inch Drive Torque Wrench, 20-100 ft-lb ($32.92 off)
- Precisebuilt 1/2-Inch Drive Torque Wrench, 15-150 ft-lb ($10 off)
- ARUCMIN 3/8-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench, 10-100 ft-lb ($21 off)
- eTORK 1/2-Inch Drive Click-Style Torque Wrench, 50-250 ft-lb
- EPAuto 3/8-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench, 10-80 ft-lb ($15.10 off)
- EPAuto 1/2-inch Drive Click Torque Wrench, 10-150 ft-lb ($9.12 off)
- LEXIVON Bike Torque Wrench 1/4-Inch Dr. 15-Piece Kit | 72-Tooth Gear, Dual-Direction Click Type, 17.7-230.1 in-lb ($20 off)
- LEXIVON Inch Pound Torque Wrench 1/4-Inch Drive, 20-200 in-lb ($10 off)
- LEXIVON Torque Wrench 1/2-Inch Drive Click, 10-150 ft-lb ($15 off)
- LEXIVON 1/2-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench, 25-250 ft-lb ($14 off)