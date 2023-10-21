You Can’t Afford To Not Get This Awesome 308-Piece Craftsman Mechanic’s Toolset

I've had my ups and downs with Craftsman. My 20-year-old set is my workhorse, but the brand's later sets weren't all that special. That seems to have changed in recent years and my faith has been restored, and this killer 308-piece set that's currently $100 off is a helluva deal. It has 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch drives and over 166 sockets and more. If you need to outfit a garage quickly, or are just starting to work on your vehicles, this is a set you can put your faith in. Check it out.