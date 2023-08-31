DIY Lovers Can’t Afford To Miss Lowes’ Labor Day Sale
Whether it’s tools, storage solutions, or outdoor equipment, you’ll find an eye-watering deal here.
I hope you made the most of your summer, got out and soaked in the rays, and enjoyed what nature has to offer around you. Why, because summer is over. But that doesn't mean your fun is non-existent, as it's just about to start with project season. Now’s the time to spend more hours indoors and hopefully get around to finishing that project you’ve put on the long finger.
Lowes' Labor Day sale will set you up to deal with whatever DIY tasks you’re tackling before the end of 2023. Whether you want to optimize your garage storage system, finish a project car, or just keep the leaves off your driveway, there’s a deal here for you. Check it out.
Power Tools and Mechanics Tool Sets
- DeWalt PowerStack 20 5-Amp Lithium-ion Battery and Charger ($143 off)
- DeWalt 20-volt 2-Pack 6 Amp-Hour Battery Kit ($100 off)
- DeWalt 10-inch 15-Amp Portable Jobsite Table Saw with Foldable Rolling Stand ($100 off)
- DeWalt 20-volt Max Impact Driver with Battery ($80 off)
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 1/2-inch Drill with two batteries ($50 off)
- DeWalt 9-Gallons 5-HP Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum ($20 off)
- Craftsman V20 4 Amp-Hour Battery Kit ($10 off)
- Craftsman Detachable Blower 12-Gallons 6-HP Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum ($30 off)
- Craftsman V20 4-Tool 20-volt Max Power Tool Combo Kit ($50 off)
- Craftsman 230-Piece Standard and Metric Mechanics Tool Set ($90 off)
Storage
Outdoors and Garden
- Ego Power+ 56-volt 615-CFM 170-MPH Battery Handheld Leaf Blower ($20 off)
- Ego Powerload 56-volt 15-in Split String Trimmer ($20 off)
- Greenworks 2,100 PSI 1.2-Gallons Electric Pressure Washer ($50 off)
- Kobalt 24-volt 8-in Cordless Electric Pole Saw ($30 off)
- Kobalt Gen4 2-Piece 40-volt Cordless Power Equipment Combo Kit ($40 off)
- Little Giant Ladders Leveler M17 with Leg Levelers 18-ft ($33 off)