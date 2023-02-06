These DeWalt Tool Deals Are Still Going Strong
You can never have too many tools. And if you’re looking for deals, this crop of DeWalt items is discounted right now.
Amazon has been dropping great discounts on DeWalt tools and accessories lately. In fact, I've picked up a few myself this year. You can never have enough tools, so I took another pass through the best deals to focus on things you might be able to use on automotive projects.
- 192-piece tool set. SAE and Metric, 1/2, 1/4, 3/8 drive sizes (56% off)
- 20v battery two-back (31% off)
- FlexVolt 20v/60v tool battery (30% off)
- USB charger for tool batteries (25% off)
- 20v orbital sander, for painting projects (38% off)
- 20v four-battery charging block (20% off)
- Jump starter/air compressor (1400 Peak/700 Instant Amps, 120 psi air) (18% off)
- Tool storage organizer (43% off)
- 20v portable vacuum (25% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More From The Drive
- Check out this sweet treatment on a modded Ford Maverick
- Enjoy this Bentley convertible writeup with some lovely photos
- Find out why you might like the smell of gasoline
- Watch a Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar be carefully disassembled before restoration
- And in case you hadn't heard: Ford's back in F1!