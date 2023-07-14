Put Your Toys Away in Discounted Tool Storage at Home Depot
Better hide what you bought on Prime Day before the boss finds out.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon Prime Day may be over, but your tool shopping spree has probably left you with more equipment than you have shelf (or floor) space for. Good news for you, there's plenty of tool storage on sale at Home Depot, because it's best not to get yelled at for cluttering the garage floor. Or, for that matter, trip over your brand-new power tools.
There's something to fit every skill level, from your basic toolbags to rolling portable toolboxes and big old cabinets. Some also feature workspaces on top, or just more storage for supplies to get the job done. So go on, clean up that garage floor before your family gets home—only reveal to them how much you spent after redoing the bathroom, y'hear?
- 62 in. W x 24 in. D Heavy Duty 14-Drawer Mobile Workbench Cabinet with Adjustable Height Wood Top in Matte Black ($500 off)
- 2.0 Pro Gear System 25 in. All Terrain Rolling Tool Cart ($20 off)
- 52 in. W x 25 in. D Standard Duty 9-Drawer Mobile Workbench Cabinet with Solid Wood Top in Gloss Blue ($100 off)
- 56 in. W x 27.6 in. D Heavy Duty 10-Drawer Gloss White Mobile Workbench with Pegboard and Top Cabinets ($100 off)
- 36 in. 12-Drawer Blue Tool Chest Combo ($100 off)
- 61 in. W x 24 in. D Standard Duty 10-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest with Sliding Bin Storage Drawer in Silver ($100 off)
- 2.0 Pro 22 in. Gear System Rolling Tool Box and Tool Box and Tool Case ($40 off)
- Pro System Gear 10-Compartment Small Parts Organizer ($5 off)
- 46 in. W x 18 in. D 9-Drawer Black Mobile Workbench Cabinet ($50 off)
- 72 in. x 24.1 in. D 20-Drawer Mobile Workbench with Adjustable Height Solid Wood Top in Gloss Black ($201 off)
- Ryobi LINK Rolling Tool Box ($20 off)
- DeWalt TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 24 in. W Modular Tool Box ($10 off)
- Milwaukee 15 in. PACKOUT Backpack ($10 off)
- Husky 56 in. W x 22 in. D Heavy Duty 18-Drawer Combination Rolling Tool Chest and Top Tool Cabinet Set in Matte Black ($221 off)
- Husky 62 in. W x 24 in. D Standard Duty 14-Drawer Mobile Workbench Cabinet Tool Chest with Solid Wood Top in Gloss Black ($151 off)
- Ryobi LINK Medium Tool Box ($10 off)
- Husky 52 in. W x 24.5 in. D Standard Duty 10-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest with Solid Wood Work Top in Gloss Orange ($50 off)
- 56 in. W x 24.5 in. D Heavy Duty 9-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest with Solid Hardwood Work Top in Matte Black ($141 off)
- Husky Heavy-Duty 72 in. x 23 in. D 24-Drawer Matte Black Mobile Workbench with Top Chest ($331 off)
- Husky 72 in W x 24 in. D Heavy Duty 18-Drawer Workbench with Solid Wood Top in Matte Black with 1025-piece Mechanics Tool Set ($511 off)
- DeWalt TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 22 in. W Modular Tool Box ($10 off)