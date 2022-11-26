The War Zone
The Drive

Get Yourself Some New Hand Tools With Home Depot’s Black Friday Deals

Hand tools get you places that power tools cannot get you. Get some sweet deals on the basics.

byChris Rosales| PUBLISHED Nov 26, 2022 12:06 PM
The GarageNews
Get Yourself Some New Hand Tools With Home Depot’s Black Friday Deals
Home Depot
Share
Chris Rosales
Chris RosalesView chris rosales's Articles

chrishasacamera

chrishasacamera

Modern power tools are wonderful inventions that save all of us marauding wrenchers time, money, and the health of our wrists. Although they are incredibly versatile and lightweight, power tools can't solve every problem you encounter. Thus, old-school hand tools will always have a place in the top drawer of every toolbox. Because of this, they see the hardest wear and tear. Stuff that maintenance and regular oiling can't fix. So get yourself some fresh hand tools with Home Depot's deep Black Friday discounts.

Tool Sets

Wrenches, Ratchets, and Hex Keys

Screwdrivers and Other Tools

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

More Black Friday Deals From The Drive

AccessoriesDealsTools