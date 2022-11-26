Get Yourself Some New Hand Tools With Home Depot’s Black Friday Deals
Hand tools get you places that power tools cannot get you. Get some sweet deals on the basics.
Modern power tools are wonderful inventions that save all of us marauding wrenchers time, money, and the health of our wrists. Although they are incredibly versatile and lightweight, power tools can't solve every problem you encounter. Thus, old-school hand tools will always have a place in the top drawer of every toolbox. Because of this, they see the hardest wear and tear. Stuff that maintenance and regular oiling can't fix. So get yourself some fresh hand tools with Home Depot's deep Black Friday discounts.
Tool Sets
- Husky Mechanics Tool Set 94-piece (44% off)
- Milwaukee 3/8 in. Drive SAE/Metric Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set 56-Piece (48% off)
- GEARWRENCH 1/4 in. and 3/8 in. Drive 6-Point Standard & Deep SAE/Metric 90-Tooth Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set 106-Piece (23% off)
- GEARWRENCH 1/4 in. and 3/8 in. Drive 90-Tooth Standard and Deep SAE/Metric Mechanics Tool Set in 3-Drawer Storage Box 232-Piece (38% off)
- Husky Mechanics Tool Set 290-Piece (31% off)
- Husky Mechanics Tool Set 1025-Piece ($330 off)
- Milwaukee SHOCKWAVE 3/8 in. Drive SAE and Metric 6 Point Impact Socket Set 43-Piece (29% off)
Wrenches, Ratchets, and Hex Keys
- Husky 1/4 in. and 3/8 in. Stubby Ratchet and Socket Set 46-Piece (26% off)
- Husky SAE and Metric Combination Wrench Set with Tray 44-Piece (68% off)
- Husky SAE/Metric Long Arm Hex Key Set 26-Piece (42% off)
- Husky SAE/Metric Folding Hex Key Set With Bonus Torx Set 3-Piece (33% off)
- Husky Combination SAE and Metric Wrench Mechanics Tool Set 30-piece (23% off)
- Husky 50 ft. /lbs. to 250 ft. /lbs. 1/2 in. Drive Torque Wrench (35% off)
- Husky 20 ft. /lbs. to 100 ft. /lbs. 3/8 in. Drive Torque Wrench (41% off)
Screwdrivers and Other Tools
- Husky Pry Bar Set 3-Piece (33% off)
- Stanley 6-in-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver (26% off)
- Milwaukee Screwdriver Set 10-Piece (38% off)
- Husky Ratcheting Double Speed Screwdriver Set 18-Piece (20% off)
- Milwaukee 13-in-1 Multi-Tip Cushion Grip Screwdriver with 11-in-1 Multi-Tip Screwdriver with Square Drive Bits 2-Pack (29% off)
- Milwaukee 1000-Volt Insulated Screwdriver Set with Case 10-Piece (18% off)
- Husky 6.5 in. Long Nose 7 in. and 10 in. Locking Plier Set 3-Piece (39% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
