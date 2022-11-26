These Early Cyber Monday Sales on Jackery Are Too Good To Miss
Stay off the grid for longer.
One of the key components of overlanding is bringing comfort with you to wherever you decide to camp, and that includes bringing power. Jackery, one of our favorite portable generator companies, has you covered this year with an early Cyber Monday sale. I've rounded up every deal the company has on Amazon and includes a generator for every budget and need. But act fast, Jackery's sales come and go with the wind.
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160 (7% off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 (27% off with $20 coupon)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 (40% off)
- Jackery Solar Generator 300, 293Wh Backup Lithium Battery (35% off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 (29% off)
- Jackery Solar Generator 500, 518Wh Outdoor Solar Generator (21% off)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station (30% off)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station ($100 off)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Portable Power Station (20% off)
- Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel (30% off)
- Jackery SolarSaga 100X Portable Solar Panel (30% off)
- Jackery SolarSaga 200W Portable Solar Panel (20% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
