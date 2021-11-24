The e-bike revolution is here, and it's easier than ever to get in on that today thanks to Walmart's discounted Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electric Bike. This entry-level e-bike is a good value at normal $648, but Walmart has shaved $250 for Black Friday, bringing it down to just $398.

The integrated motor takes around four hours to charge and will assist you for up to 20 miles. It's no slouch either, as its pedal-assist mode will bring you swiftly up to a cruising speed of 20 mph. This mountain bike isn't intended for heavy-duty off-roading, but if you want to go faster for longer with less effort, you've found a trusty steed.

The 26-inch tires and 275-pound weight capacity mean this is a bike that anyone in the family can enjoy. So, if you want to make the switch to electric or add an inexpensive e-bike to your garage, check this deal out.

Follow this link to electrify your next ride: Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Mountain Bike

