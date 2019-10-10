Best Tap and Die Sets: Cut New Threads and Holes

Tips

When cutting threads into a rod, it’s good practice to clean the threads by backing out three turns per every three turns you cut. It helps you maintain a clean cut.

If you are cutting into a worn bolt, remember to lubricate the rod to have an easier time cutting through the material. The lubricant will also reduce overheating caused by metal-to-metal contact.

A die may not work well on a flat-ended rod. You need to use a grinder to make a beveled end on the rod.

FAQs

Q: Will the die break an old bolt?

A: You may break an old bolt if you are not gentle when threading it on a die. You should make the turns slowly to allow the rod to seamlessly take the threaded design. Remember to reapply cutting oil to keep the bolt from overheating or sparking.

Q: How do I know which is the right tool to use?

A: Tap and die sets come in casings that are labeled either SAE or metric. You will find the label on the case or on the tool itself. Keeping your set organized is the only way you’ll know how to select the right tool for the job. You typically select a tool that matches the size of your bolt or steel rod.

Q: Is it difficult to turn a tap wrench?

A: It may not be something you can do with one hand, but it’s not any more difficult than using a lug wrench. If you are using too much force, then you may need to upgrade to a longer T-handle. Also, lubricating the hole makes the tap glide in easier.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the GearWrench Tap and Die Tool Set. It's ergonomically designed and has every tool strategically laid out.

If you don’t want to spend a lot of money on a toolset, then you should choose the TEKTON Tap and Die Set.