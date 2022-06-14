Treat Him This Father’s Day to Something Special From Home Depot
Find the missing piece and help him finish the tool box puzzle for Father’s Day.
There’s something special about the passing of tools from father to child and vice versa. My brother and I have been on the receiving end for most of our lives, as we built our collections. But that’s starting to change, and I don’t think many things would rank higher on my father’s wish list than new tools.
I searched the web and found some great tool offers. This isn’t just a list of power tools or pocket knives. I’ve touched on a wide variety of tools to give you the best chance of finding the perfect gift. Of course, I’ve included a huge garage cabinets and workbench sale from Home Depot, which is so good that it probably deserves flashing lights and a wacky theme song.
If you want him to have a shiny new tool in the garage by this weekend, don't hesitate. Order today.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Save up to $234 on garage cabinets and workbenches at Home Depot
- Save up to $90 on Craftsman tools at Ace Hardware
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Cordless Combo Kit With Battery and Charger for $109 at Home Depot (save $109)
- Husky Mechanics Tool Set (235 pieces) for $99 at Home Depot (save $80)
- GearWrench 12-Point Metric and SAE Ratcheting Wrench Set for $49.99 at Ace Hardware (save $40)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Cordless High-Pressure Inflator with Digital Gauge for $24.97 at Home Depot (save $12.01)
- Worx Three-Speed Cordless Screwdriver for $24.99 from Amazon (save $15)
- Big Red Torin Heavy-Duty Rolling Pneumatic Creeper Shop Seat for at Amazon $32.29 (save $15.51)
- Stockton Magnetic LED Flashlight for $8.97 at RevZilla (save $11.02)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit for $159 at Amazon (save $60)
- Dremel Variable-Speed Rotary Tool Kit for $59.99 at Amazon (save $10)
MORE TO READ
Related
It’s the Perfect Time for a Personal EV: Save up to $300 at Best Buy
Don’t let gas prices get you down. These electric conveyances will help you cruise right past the pumps.
Related
Save up to $200 on Milwaukee Tools Now at Home Depot
Everyone loves free stuff. Choose from 11 cordless tools when you buy a battery kit.
Related