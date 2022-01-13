This Seatbelt for Bags Is Brilliant

I try not to buy into the hype of every gadget and gizmo I see online. Not all of them are as great as they seem—really, who needs a battery-powered backscratcher—and plus, I'd go broke in a hurry. That's not to say I can't appreciate a good one when I see it, and this seatbelt for bags definitely falls into that category.

It's called the BAGO, and it keeps your backpack or grocery sack sunny side up. It actually anchors to the inside of your glovebox and has a nice, heavy-duty, spring-loaded metal clip at the other end. Once you've closed your glovebox and have your bag situated in the floorboard, you just clip the BAGO to the top and adjust the slack accordingly. They really thought of it all here, folks.

I carry a bag almost everywhere I go and since it usually has my laptop in it, I'd rather it not slide all around the inside of my car. The same goes for trips to the convenience store when I've got that treasured bottle of Welch's sparkling grape juice that would make a total mess if it banged into something. This would totally take the stress out of such an excursion, and from what I can tell, there's nothing stopping you from stuffing your glovebox full of 'em. I've never felt so secure.