This Seatbelt for Bags Is Brilliant
Wish I would've thought of it first...
I try not to buy into the hype of every gadget and gizmo I see online. Not all of them are as great as they seem—really, who needs a battery-powered backscratcher—and plus, I'd go broke in a hurry. That's not to say I can't appreciate a good one when I see it, and this seatbelt for bags definitely falls into that category.
It's called the BAGO, and it keeps your backpack or grocery sack sunny side up. It actually anchors to the inside of your glovebox and has a nice, heavy-duty, spring-loaded metal clip at the other end. Once you've closed your glovebox and have your bag situated in the floorboard, you just clip the BAGO to the top and adjust the slack accordingly. They really thought of it all here, folks.
I carry a bag almost everywhere I go and since it usually has my laptop in it, I'd rather it not slide all around the inside of my car. The same goes for trips to the convenience store when I've got that treasured bottle of Welch's sparkling grape juice that would make a total mess if it banged into something. This would totally take the stress out of such an excursion, and from what I can tell, there's nothing stopping you from stuffing your glovebox full of 'em. I've never felt so secure.
If you think I'm blowing this problem out of proportion, just know that my coworker Kristen Lee gave the Hyundai Ioniq 5 a solid review almost entirely because it had somewhere to put her bag.
The BAGO was created by Dan Stevenson, as Gizmodo explains, and it was crowdfunded on Kickstarter before production launched. Initial buyers paid $22 with the promise that they'd receive their own bag belt in May, and even though the fundraising round has closed, you can still purchase one on Indiegogo Indemand. Delivery for those orders is another month out with products expected to reach customers' hands in June.
This is doubly helpful for me because I drive a pickup, and I try not to throw all my valuables in the bed. Not because I'm a crazy driver or anything, but it's just asking for trouble. When you toss a bag into the cab, though, with no trunk to secure it in, it's bound to fly willy-nilly if you take a turn too fast or slam on your brakes. Not with the BAGO—no, sir.
