The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Finally, a Spot To Put My Bag

Above, you'll find a picture of me sitting in my brand-new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Nah, I'm totally kidding—that person is far taller than I'll ever be and I'm quite far from owning an Ioniq 5 of my own. But when I saw this media handout photo in February, I just knew the car would solve a longstanding and very frustrating problem that hardly any other modern car has bothered to try and tackle: Giving people a dedicated spot to put their purse. And after spending some in-person time with it, I can report that yes, the Ioniq 5 does indeed provide you with a very lovely place to put your stuff.

If you are also a purse-carrying person, you're familiar with the plight. You get in to drive the car and there's never anywhere to put your purse. The passenger seat or passenger footwell is the obvious choice, but my bag always tips over whenever I put it there (short of belting it to the seat). If I had a passenger, I could either dump the bag in their lap or find somewhere else to put it, like the back row if possible. Suboptimal stuff all around. That all changes with the Ioniq 5.