Pickup trucks and home improvement stores go together like milk and honey. After all, there’s nothing more American than throwing a bunch of stuff in the back of your truck and heading off to get some work done. However, those of us who don't own pickup trucks have to work with what we've got, and this weekend I found out just how much my wife's Subaru Outback could take.

With its payload capacity of 1,100 pounds, the dog-loving station wagon had to do truck duty to move paver stones and sand for our patio project. If you’ve ever built a patio, you know that 1,000 pounds won’t get you very far since everything weighs hundreds of pounds and you need dozens of each thing to make something worthwhile. That didn’t stop me or the Subbie from trying, however. And while we both survived, the experience got me started thinking about all of the other cars in the parking lot.

What were they hauling? I couldn’t possibly be the only one gritting their teeth over every tiny bump in the pavement with a grossly overweight car that was only really meat to carry dogs and kayaks. Later on, I found out that our own Senior News Editor Jerry Perez hauled a dozen bags of mulch in his Honda Civic this weekend—exactly one day after getting rid of his 2017 Ford F-150. Poor judgment? Maybe, but it raises a great question: What’s the most ridiculous thing you’ve ever hauled in a passenger car?

Let us know in the comments and bonus points for oversized or oddly-shaped items.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com