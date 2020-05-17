Why This Faded Nissan Trail Hustler Might Actually, Possibly Be Worth $15K

The retro four-wheel-drive market continues to heat up, especially for throwback American and Japanese rigs that scream nostalgia. Whether it be a 34-year-old Toyota 4Runner that fetches $23,000 or a K5 Chevy Blazer Restomod that costs 13 times as much, people are in love with old 4x4s. One model that doesn't get much attention, though, is the Nissan Trail Hustler, and that's partially because few have actually heard of it. With just 100 made in 1984, they're certifiably rare and, depending on who you ask, worth more than you'd think.

This 101,000-mile Trail Hustler for sale on Knoxville, Tennessee's Craigslist is pegged at $15,000. That seems like a lot to pay for a Nissan 720 pickup with a bed topper, but this is far more than that as you can see in the photos. Plenty of fabrication work was performed by Tim Deese, who undertook the project and created what effectively became the Pathfinder's precursor.