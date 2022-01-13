Local Motors Shuts Down After Pivoting From Rally Fighters to Self-Driving Buses

Local Motors, the Arizona-based company behind the community-designed Rally Fighter, is set to close later this week.

The Drive was tipped off about the company's closure on Tuesday following a string of unofficial announcements from various employees on LinkedIn. Chris Stoner, Local Motors' former VP of sales and customer success, was one of the individuals who shared the company's plans to cease operations.

"I am disheartened to announce that Local Motors will cease to exist as of January 14," wrote Stoner. "I was only there a few months, but loved every minute of it. I made some great friends, both locally and globally, which makes it worthwhile. The autonomous vehicle space is an exciting emerging market with plenty of opportunity. Experiencing first-hand the skill and dedication of the people I worked with, I have no doubt AVs (like Olli) are the future of transportation."