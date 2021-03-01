Remember when Genesis was just one weirdly luxurious sedan in the Hyundai lineup? Now, it's its own full-fledged luxury brand with three different sedans and two SUVs. The Korean brand has recently done the same thing with Ioniq, spinning its compact EV off into an entire range of future electric cars. There were rumors a couple of years ago of Chevy thinking about doing something similar with the Corvette and, in China, the Volkswagen Jetta, of all cars, is apparently popular enough to officially be considered its own thing.

In that same vein, we want to ask you: What car model deserves to be spun-off into its own brand?