Mexican Government Auctions Seized Cars From Corrupt Officials, Criminals to Benefit the Poor

In a move that should temporarily restore your faith in humanity, the Mexican government will be auctioning off a total of 82 cars seized from the wealthy, corrupt, and criminal this weekend and giving the proceeds to the underprivileged. According to The Guardian, the cars were taken off the hands of "sticky-fingered politicians and mobsters" while the money raised will go towards "social programs and deprived communities."

Reportedly worth a grand total of around $1.3 million, the collection includes cars that range from relatively pedestrian Jeeps to six-figure Italian exotics. Hitting the auction block is a C7 Chevrolet Corvette, Hummer H3T, Jaguar XK, Shelby F-150, Jeep Wrangler, a large fleet of bulletproof, black Chevy Suburbans, and most notably perhaps, a Lamborghini Murciélago LP640 Roadster.