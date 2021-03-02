There are all kinds of season passes out there, nowadays, ranging from theme parks to Olive Garden, but did you know the Nürburgring has one, too? That's right: for €2,200 per year—$2,646 U.S.—you can drive as many laps of the track as you can fit in during the year.

That is, admittedly, enough to buy the German version of the Cadillac Catera or even a cute older Audi TT in the wider "no, I have not closed mobile.de and I will never, ever close mobile.de" search window—but hear me out here. Individual 'Ring laps during tourist drive sessions—as in, what this season pass covers—run €25 per lap on weeknights, and €30 per lap on weekends. That adds up fast.