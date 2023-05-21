Score Massively Discounted Garage Storage Deals From Home Depot
Time to clean up the garage floor.
Now that we're all getting on with our spring projects, some of us have bought more materials or tools than we have space for on the floor. That's why we humans invented a thing called shelves. As it happens, there are deals to be had on these "shelves" and other garage storage solutions right now at Home Depot.
Whether they or tables, cabinets, or even peg boards are what you need, there's something on discount that'll do the job for you. Not everyone needs a storage solution that'll dominate an entire wall, but if you do, go ahead. You've earned it.
- 5-Tier Heavy Duty Boltless Steel Garage Storage Shelving Unit in Black ($60 off)
- 4-Tier Welded Steel Garage Storage Shelving Unit ($70 off)
- Steel Storage Bench in Black ($199.99 off)
- 18 in. H x 44 in. W Black Steel Pegboard ($10.84 off)
- Adjustable Height Overhead Ceiling Mount Garage Rack in Black ($50 off)
- 3-Piece Heavy Duty Welded Steel Garage Storage System in Black ($400 off)
- 5-Piece Heavy Duty Welded Steel Garage Storage System in Black ($575 off)
- 6-Piece Heavy Duty Welded Steel Garage Storage System in Black ($800 off)
- 8-Piece Heavy Duty Welded Steel Garage Storage System in Black ($1320.40 off)
- 9-Piece Heavy Duty Welded Steel Garage Storage System in Black ($1600 off)
- 14-Piece Heavy Duty Welded Steel Garage Storage System in Black ($2480 off)
- 15-Piece Heavy Duty Welded Steel Garage Storage System in Black ($2600 off)
- 16-Piece Heavy Duty Welded Steel Garage Storage System in Black ($2720 off)
- Extra Wide Heavy Duty Welded 18-Gauge Steel 5-Drawer Garage Base Cabinet in Black ($280 off)
- Extra Wide Heavy Duty Welded 20-Gauge Steel 1-Drawer 2-Door Garage Cabinet in Black ($240 off)
