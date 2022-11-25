The 15 Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals
Let’s get into how you can save big on your next project.
Everyone has a destination this Black Friday. The one place you go before anywhere else because it has the deals that you're really after. If you're a handy person in any capacity, Home Depot is your first stop. But because you've got to get gifts for your loved ones, we've rounded up all the best deals so you can at least try to land some other savings before the day ends.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Speed 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (42% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless 10-Tool Combo Kit (37% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt MAX XR Cordless Brushless 1/2-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench (17% off)
- Milwaukee M18/M12 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Combo Kit (50% off)
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Tool Kit (49% off)
- Makita 18-Volt 6-Piece Tool Kit (Drill-Driver/ Impact Driver/ Circular Saw/ Recipro Saw/ Vacuum/ Light) (29% off)
- Husky 270-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (50% off)
- Husky 9-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest (10% off)
- Husky 1/2-Inch Drive Torque Wrench (35% off)
- Husky 11-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive Impact Socket Set (44% off)
- Gearwrench 232-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (38% off)
- Gearwrench 106-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (23% off)
- Gearwrench 90-Tooth Pro Combination Ratcheting Wrench Tool Set (27% off)
- Gearwrench 579-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (27% off)
- Gearwrench Master Standard and Flex Head SAE/MM Combination Ratcheting Wrench Set (26% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
