The 17 Best Home Depot Black Friday Milwaukee Deals
This one’s for you Team Red nuts.
Milwaukee tools are the staple of many collections. Why? Because it produces some of the best power tools on the market. Most folks drool over M18 Fuel tools, but I personally can't get enough of the M12 line. Regardless of your favorite flavor, savings on the famous red power tools are always greatly appreciated. That is why we've gone ahead and rounded up the best Milwaukee Black Friday Deals running at Home Depot.
- M18/M12 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Tool Kit (49% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (63% off)
- M18/M12 12/18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (50% off)
- M18 Fuel Gen-2 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (8% off)
- M12 Fuel 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Stubby 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (34% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion XC High Output 5.0 Ah Battery Pack With High Output 2.5 Ah Battery (25% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet with Two M12 6.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries and Charger (33% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High-Output XC 8.0 Ah and 3 Ah Battery (37% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output 12.0 Ah Battery with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries (46% off)
- M18 Fuel Packout 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2.5 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum (10% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 1400 Lumen Rocket LED Stand Work Light Kit (54% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit With Battery and Charger (57% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 4-1/2-Inch Cut-Off/Grinder (39% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
