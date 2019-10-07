Best Screw Guns: Retire Your Screwdriver Set

Build one item of IKEA furniture, and you’ll soon realize why screw guns are superior to screwdrivers in nearly every way. Screw guns are an incredible tool that you can easily use in your home. If you’re in the market for a screw gun, keep reading to learn more about what types are available, what you should pay, and which models we recommend.

This screw gun from DeWalt might be from a brand name, but you’re still paying quite a bit of money for just the main tool.

This screw gun is capable of up to 6.5 amps and weighs 4.5 pounds. A depth-sensitive nosepiece is included, along with a rubber grip and two-finger trigger.

If you plan on fastening drywall, this screw gun is your new best friend. A high-torque capability and strong, durable gears are a huge asset to any professional contractor.

You’ll have to manually change out the screw bits on this product. It’s also not the most durable or powerful model available.

A built-in LED light allows you to see your work surface. The screw gun can operate up to 200 RPMs and comes with a rechargeable battery.

While this screw gun suffices for odd jobs around the house, it’s not something you’d bring to a job site. This screw gun doesn’t have the power necessary for professional work.

This screw gun is equipped with an LED light, a four-volt lithium rechargeable battery, and a semi-automatic trigger. The battery holds a charge for up to 18 months.

WORX makes any fastening job easy with the single-handed operation screw gun, which carries up to six bits and weighs only a pound and a half.

Benefits of Screw Guns More power. Using electricity to do something you'd normally have to perform by hand is one of the many benefits of advanced technology. A screw gun provides enough power so you can tackle any job and still have strength left to do additional work.

Easy operation. With one squeeze of your finger, your new screw gun fires into action. Screw guns are great because you don't need a lot of force behind the pull, and nearly anyone can operate these simple tools.

Multifunctional. Screw guns are useful whenever there's a flathead or Phillips screw that needs to be installed and/or removed. You can use the tool in the house, the garage, the shop, at work, and nearly anywhere else you might one.

Screw guns are useful whenever there’s a flathead or Phillips screw that needs to be installed and/or removed. You can use the tool in the house, the garage, the shop, at work, and nearly anywhere else you might one. Storable and stowable. One of the best things about screw guns is that they are relatively small, especially the hand-held ones. For this reason, you can easily store them in the garage, car, hall closet, or wherever else you stash your tools.

One of the best things about screw guns is that they are relatively small, especially the hand-held ones. For this reason, you can easily store them in the garage, car, hall closet, or wherever else you stash your tools. Increased productivity. Building things can be a lot of hard work, and if it only takes a few seconds to install a handful of screws, instead of several minutes, you’re already working ahead of the clock. Types of Screw Guns Collated Screw Guns Most of the more expensive screw guns you’ll find are going to be collated. This means the screws you’re working with to do drywall, secure deck pieces, or nail down flooring can penetrate deeper for a better hold. Professionals often find it necessary to have collated screw guns for a variety of jobs. Flexible, Hand-Held Screw Guns Handheld and capable of hours of power, these screw guns have more torque than you might realize. You’d be amazed at what you can fasten with these seemingly small power tools. Some screw guns even come with flexible positions, so you can change them from a straight-on screwdriving tool to 45 and even 90 degrees. Top Brands DeWalt Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Baltimore, Md., DeWalt is a huge presence on the tool aisle and is known for its black and yellow tools of all types. If you’re in the market for the full DeWalt experience, check out the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill 9-Tool Kit. It might be pricey, but it’s great for stocking up your toolbox. Black + Decker Also headquartered in Maryland but founded 14 years earlier, Black + Decker is just as well known as DeWalt. If you’re looking to pair your new screw gun with a durable impact, choose the Black + Decker 4V MAX Cordless Screw Gun. You’ll soon find new projects to work on just to use this product. Milwaukee Founded the same year as Black + Decker, Milwaukee is based out of Wisconsin. We think you’ll like the Milwaukee FUEL Drywall Screw Gun if you end up choosing a Milwaukee screw gun. You should also check out the rest of its lineup for more great deals on tools. Screw Gun Pricing $25-$40: You can find quality, flexible, hand-held screw guns in this price range. These screw guns are small and fit in your hand easily. Some will come with various attachments and a carrying case while others do not. You won’t be able to tackle drywall with these screw guns, but they will work for most everyday-type jobs.

$70-$200: At this price point you'll start to see more variety. Many of the units sold in this price range are singular; they don't come with any of the accessories you'd expect. Expect to spend between $150-$175 for a good-quality tool that you can use a lot.

$200-$300: To get some of the more desirable accessories, you'll have to spend at least $200. For that amount, you'll receive things like carrying cases, extra bits and attachments, and other specialized features each manufacturer offers.

$300+: Professionals and anyone who doesn't like to purchase an item more than once will be satisfied with the screw-guns listed around the $300 price point. Made to get the job done without a single whimper, these screw guns are durable, powerful, and long-lasting. Key Features Ergonomic Design Holding onto your screwdriver or screw gun is essential to staying safe and being successful with a particular task. The best screw guns will prioritize a firm grip by incorporating things like larger triggers or throttles and rigid gripping areas. Ergonomic design can also mean the screw gun pivots to adapt to a variety of situations and applications. Long Cord or Cordless Many job sites don't have multiple sources of power available. For this reason, a long cord or a cordless screw gun makes a world of a difference. The best screw guns will be cordless and also feature a long-lasting battery that will work throughout the day. Adjustability The best screw guns include adjustable features, such as torque and depth of drive. These features allow you to make adjustments as needed in order to get the job done efficiently. Adjustability can also come in the form of the screw gun itself, which pivots or rotates to different positions. Durability Like any tool in your toolbox, you want your screw gun to be durable. The best screw guns are made from materials that will resist rust, stains, and other types of damage. A durable screw gun will take abuse and not easily fall apart. Good screw guns address this issue by beefing up certain components to withstand long use. Auto-Feed or Feed-On-Return This is something that most drywall screw guns feature. The best screw guns include an auto-feed system that will load another screw in place as soon as the first one has been ejected. Some manufacturers also call this feature feed-on-return, which is just another way of saying the next screw in line is fed into place when the preceding one ejects. Other Considerations Rechargeable Battery: A rechargeable battery is incredibly handy, especially when it comes to mobile repairs. If you don't have to connect to a power source, your range of service expands as well as the time you can spend on any given project. Most screw guns come with a rechargeable battery that can last a long time.

Carrying Case: Depending on which type of screw gun you purchase, you may receive a carrying case. Carrying cases are best for professionals who take their screw guns on the road to jobs offsite. It's also a good way to store your tool while it's not in use, whether you're a professional or not.

Extras and Attachments: Two of the screw guns we mentioned come with additional components that aid in the use of the products. However, not all screw guns come with accessories and all the bits you need. Selecting a product that has these additional components is something to consider if you're working on a budget or deadline. Best Screw Gun Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Screw Gun Overall: WORX Semi-Automatic Power Screw Driver with Screw Holder

We chose the WORX Semi-Automatic Screw Gun as our pick for the best screw gun because it’s a versatile and handy tool to have around the house. There are many characteristics built into this screw gun that make it easy for anyone who can operate a power tool. This screw gun comes with a four-volt, rechargeable lithium battery that can hold a charge up to 18 months, according to the manufacturer. It includes an LED light, so you can see what you’re doing as you work. This screw gun is small and lightweight, so you can reach into tight spaces to work quickly and efficiently. The rotary carrier can hold up to six standard-size bits at a time and allows you to switch bits on the fly as well. Best of all, the WORX screw gun is designed to be used with one hand, so you can keep the other free. While this screw gun is a great tool to have around the house, it’s not something you’d expect to see on a jobsite. Though durable in its own right, the WORX screw gun isn’t made for heavy-duty work. It doesn’t have the power necessary to make short work of jobs you’d encounter on a worksite. In addition, because it is a smaller screw gun, you might have a little trouble working it if you have large hands. That being said, almost anyone looking for an everyday-use screw gun will likely be happy with this product. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Screw Gun Value: Pink Power Cordless Electric Screw Gun & Bit Set for Women

Don’t let the color fool you. We chose the Pink Power Cordless Screw Gun as our value pick because it offers customers a lot of use for the price. Do yourself a favor and throw out that old screwdriver you’ve been using for so long. Pick up this Pink Power Cordless Screw Gun instead and cut your work time in half. There’s a lot to like about the Pink Power Screw Gun. The unit is powered by a 3.6-volt rechargeable battery that is capable of powering the screw gun up to 200 RPMs. This screw gun features forward and reverses so you can complete the job, no matter if you’re pulling screws out or driving them in. An LED light guides you, and the battery indicator is helpful if you’re looking at a long day of work. Pink Power offers a one-year warranty on both the pivoting-head screw gun and the 11 included bits and bit set holder. This screw gun weighs less than one pound. Like our best overall screw gun pick, this screw gun from Pink Power isn’t quite the go-getter you’d see from higher-priced, larger screw guns. You’ll also have to change out the bits by hand. That takes a bit of time away from your project, but in the end, this Pink Power screw gun is a handy companion. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Screw Gun Honorable Mention: DeWalt Drywall Screw Gun

