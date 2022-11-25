The 20 Best BladeHQ Black Friday EDC Deals
I've talked at length about what the benefits are of having a good EDC with you at all times. It's literally saved my life. But good gear costs money and not all of us are financially secure enough to drop good coin on these necessary devices. Thankfully, you don't have to today as BladeHQ's massive Black Friday sale is on and features some of the largest discounts on great gear we've seen in a long, long while. That'll keep your bank account, and yourself, secure. Check it out below.
- Gerber Auto 06 Automatic Knife Black Aluminum (15% off)
- Gerber Auto 06 10th Anniversary Automatic Knife OD Green (13% off)
- Gerber Haul A/O Spring Assisted Knife Orange GFN (53% off)
- Gerber Key Note Compact Key Chain Knife Tan Aluminum (15% off)
- Gerber Counterpart Liner Lock Knife (47% off)
- Benchmade Mini Adamas (10% off)
- Benchmade Bugout AXIS Lock Knife Black (10% off)
- Benchmade Bugout Limited Edition AXIS Lock Knife Jade (10% off)
- Benchmade 940 Osborne AXIS Lock Knife Green (10% off)
- Benchmade Infidel OTF Automatic Knife OD Green (10% off)
- Benchmade Taggedout AXIS Lock Knife Orange Grivory (10% off)
- Spyderco Native 5 Salt Lockback Knife Green FRN (29% off)
- Spyderco Paramilitary 2 Knife Brown Micarta (30% off)
- Spyderco Para 3 Compression Lock Knife Black G-10 (43% off)
- Spyderco Ambitious Lightweight Knife Black FRN (41% off)
- Spyderco Tenacious Liner Lock Knife G-10 (40% off)
- CRKT Vox Piet Liner Lock Knife Black GFN (68% off)
- CRKT Burnley Squid Flipper Assisted Opening Knife Green Micarta (46% off)
- CRKT CEO Exclusive Flipper Liner Lock Knife Natural G-10 (33% off)
- CRKT Pilar Exclusive Frame Lock Knife Green Micarta (43% off)
- CRKT Burnley Squid XM Frame Lock Knife Black G-10 (43% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
