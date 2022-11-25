The War Zone
Save Big on These Black Friday Seiko Watch Deals

Automatic, solar, or quartz—take your pick!

by Peter Nelson| UPDATED Nov 25, 2022
Peter Nelson
Most folks might believe that you have to sink a lot of money into a TAG Heuer, Omega, Rolex, Panerai, or other high-end Swiss-made watches to get a top-quality timepiece, however, there are other options out there that offer a lot more value for the prices they command, and stand up to the elements just as well. One popular brand is Seiko, and it's been producing quality timekeeping accessories since the late 1800s.

This Japanese brand knows a thing or two about quality watches, and is well-regarded for its various solar-powered and automatic dive watches—here's a good selection of them that are currently on deep sale on Amazon, pick one up for yourself or as a thoughtful, high-quality gift.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

