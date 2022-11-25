Save Big on These Black Friday Seiko Watch Deals
Automatic, solar, or quartz—take your pick!
Most folks might believe that you have to sink a lot of money into a TAG Heuer, Omega, Rolex, Panerai, or other high-end Swiss-made watches to get a top-quality timepiece, however, there are other options out there that offer a lot more value for the prices they command, and stand up to the elements just as well. One popular brand is Seiko, and it's been producing quality timekeeping accessories since the late 1800s.
This Japanese brand knows a thing or two about quality watches, and is well-regarded for its various solar-powered and automatic dive watches—here's a good selection of them that are currently on deep sale on Amazon, pick one up for yourself or as a thoughtful, high-quality gift.
- Seiko Men's Essentials Japanese Quartz With Stainless Steel Strap, Silver (Model: SUR307) (56 percent off)
- Seiko Men's Recraft Series Automatic Leather Casual Watch (Model: SNKP27) (51 percent off)
- Seiko Men's SNKN37 Stainless Steel Automatic Self-Wind Watch with Brown Leather Band (52 percent off)
- Seiko Men's SNKM97 Analog Green Dial Automatic Silver Stainless Steel Watch (44 percent off)
- SEIKO Men's SNK809 SEIKO 5 Automatic Stainless Steel Watch with Black Canvas Strap (29 percent off)
- SEIKO Women's SWR053 Essential Collection (51 percent off)
- Seiko SNE585 Prospex Men's Watch Silver-Tone 38.5mm Stainless Steel (40 percent off)
- Seiko SNXS77 Automatic Blue Day Date Dial Silver Steel Bracelet Men Watch NEW (16 percent off)
- SEIKO Dress Watch (Model: SSG021) (46 percent off)
- Seiko SRPD79 Seiko Sports 5 Men's Watch Black 42.5mm Stainless Steel (37 percent off)
- Seiko Men's Stainless Steel Japanese Quartz Silicone Strap, Black, Casual Watch (Model: SSB347) (49 percent off)
- SEIKO Men's SSB321 Analog Display Japanese Quartz Silver Watch, White (41 percent off)
- Seiko SSK005 Seiko 5 Sports Men's Watch Silver-Tone 42.5mm Stainless Steel (19 percent off)
- Seiko SRPG57 Seiko Prospex Men's Watch Black 42.4mm Stainless Steel (38 percent off)
- Seiko Men's SSG010 COUTURA Analog Display Japanese Quartz Two Tone Watch (56 percent off)
- Seiko SRPD61 Seiko 5 Sports Men's Watch Silver-Tone 42.5mm Stainless Steel (38 percent off)
- Seiko SRPE99 Prospex Men's Watch Silver-Tone 45mm Stainless Steel (26 percent off)
- SEIKO Men's Japanese Quartz Dress Watch with Stainless Steel Strap, Silver, 10 (Model: SUR356) (40 percent off)
- Seiko Men's SSC813 Prospex Solar Chronograph Watch (8 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
