Enhance Your Ride on Prime Day With Amazon’s Echo Auto
Only $20 puts the power of Alexa in your hands-free control.
You're not the only person in an older car. Plenty of us are still rocking classics and loving every second of it. It does come at the compromise of modern technology, though. Some dig it, while others might long for some new-age creature comforts. You can easily add some with Amazon's Echo Auto going out the door for $20 during Prime Day.
The cost of a lunch gets you hands-free control over your music, calls, and messages with the help of Alexa. You don't have to worry about the Echo Auto working only under perfect circumstances, either. Amazon's Echo Auto can hear you over music, the climate control system, and even road noise. Pair it with an Amazon Music subscription, and you have access to millions of songs and countless stations. It’s pretty much the cheapest and fastest way to bring your old-school ride's entertainment system to modern standards.
