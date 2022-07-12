Casio’s Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Here to up Your Watch Game
Casio’s Prime Day sales are too good to pass up.
Prime Day is here, and how could we not bring in The Watch Zone? There are tons of great watch deals this year, and we're going to highlight a good number of them over the next few days. But Casio's watch deals are too good not to have its own post. Enough talking. Let's get into these deals.
- Edifice Analog-Digital (47 percent off)
- Edifice Connected Analog (47 percent off)
- Pro Trek Bluetooth Connected (38 percent off)
- G-Shock Quartz Watch (45 percent off)
- 200 M WR Black Dive (43 percent off)
- Casual Classic Digital (20 percent off)
- Classic Stainless Quartz (14 percent off)
- G-Shock Move (6 percent off)
- Twin Sensor Digital Display Quartz (33 percent off)
- G-Shock Classic Core Quartz (33 percent off)
- G-Shock GA-B2100 Series (9 percent off)
- G-Shock Quartz Resin (23 percent off)
- G-Shock GW-7900-1CR (40 percent off)
- G-Shock GD350-8 (34 percent off)
- G-Shock GD400-9CR (23 percent off)
MORE TO READ
Related
Amazon Prime Day Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss
Everything under the automotive sun is marked down for Prime Day.
Related
Sleep on Timex’s Prime Day Sale at Your Own Expense
Don’t snooze on these discounts.
Related