Prime Day Cooler Sales Make Car Camping Easy
Keep cool in the woods, on the trails, and when camping.
Camping is only as good as what you bring, and a cooler is an absolute necessity to having a great camping experience. It provides sustenance and fizzy beverages of your choosing. Coolers have evolved since the days of our parents, however, and they've become expensive. Thankfully, a host of them are on sale for Prime Day. Check out our list and prepare for your next backcountry adventure.
- Igloo Pink 11 (20 percent off)
- Igloo 24 (20 percent off)
- Igloo 54 (20 percent off)
- Igloo Blue 54 (26 percent off)
- Igloo BMX 72 (20 percent off)
- RTIC Soft Cooler 30 (26 percent off)
- RTIC 45 Hard Cooler (34 percent off)
- RTIC 65 Hard Cooler (10 percent off)
- RTIC Ultra-Light 52 (9 percent off)
- Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler (26 percent off)
- Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Roto Cooler (20 percent off)
- Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Zipperless Cooler (20 percent off)
- Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Premium Ice Chest 55 (20 percent off)
- Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Zipperless Hardbody 30 can (20 percent off)
