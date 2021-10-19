Best Clay Bar Lubricants: Spray Before You Clay

Throughout average daily driving, things like road tar, tree sap, and bird droppings mount a slow assault on your pride and joy’s paintwork. When it comes to dealing with these violators, a clay bar is your best line of attack. Claying a car requires specific action and the right conditions, though, and if you don’t have enough lubricant, you could end up doing more harm than good. Thankfully, there are tons of products on the market that provide a slick coating for your clay bar to glide across. We’ve made a buying guide, so you know what to get before putting clay to paint. We’ve also created a list of the top lubricants on the market and ranked them under a variety of categories.

Best Clay Bar Lubricant Reviews & Recommendations

Because this is a detailer, you get some extra benefits over standard lubricants. It contains color enhancers and shine fortifiers, which bring out a deep, rich gloss in your vehicle’s paint. It’s perfect if you want to give your vehicle a quick touch-up, even if you’re not planning on using a clay bar. All you need to do between washes is rub it in and buff it off with a microfiber cloth. The only thing to be aware of is that this product could leave a slight film over your paint if you’re not careful when buffing after use.

Mothers California Gold Instant Detail Cleaner is a product we know from a brand we trust. This quick detailer comes in a 24-ounce bottle, so although the price might seem slightly high at a glance, it’s actually great value for money. There is no wax or sealants in this formula so it acts as a great lubricant when claying. It’s suitable for all types of paint, including clear coats.

Because it’s a detailer too, it does more than just lubricate. All you need is a few sprays and a microfiber cloth to keep your car free of light blemishes. Its pH-neutral formula improves shine and texture and protects wax coats. This product doesn’t contain wax, so it won’t leave any waxy residue on unpainted rubber, plastic, or vinyl surfaces. But you should still pay special attention when buffing after use. The only issue worth noting is that the bottle is a bit fragile and can leak if it’s not looked after properly.

If you’re trying to keep your car looking fresh on a tight budget, check out Quik Detailer by Meguiar's. At this product’s price point, you’d be forgiven for thinking it comes in a 16-ounce bottle, but you actually get 32 ounces. It’s perfectly safe to use as a lubricant with a clay bar and is suitable for clear coat and single-stage paint.

With a synthetic formula, it works exceptionally well on any surface, including glass. It leaves behind a pleasant scent, but thankfully no slick film like some other wax-based detailers. The only downside is that it’s on the higher end of the price spectrum, especially when you consider that it’s just a 16-ounce bottle.

The Chemical Guys Synthetic Lubricant And Detailer is arguably going to provide the best clay bar lubrication on this list. It’s a detailer, but unlike the rest of the products, it’s a clay bar lubricator first and foremost. It delivers a slick surface, making it suitable for use with any clay bar. The formula consists of wetting and highly reflective shining agents that also help it form an ultra-thin coat. This allows clay bars to work smoothly even on recently waxed or sealed surfaces.

It’s safe to use this spray on any type of paint. You can even safely use it to clean glass, rubber, steel, chrome wheels, and your vehicle’s grates when you’re not using it to clay your car. You do pay a premium price for this spray’s versatility, and it’s only a 16-ounce bottle. But if it means you won’t need to buy several other products, it could save you money in the long run. Although this is one of the most versatile products on the market, it doesn’t excel particularly well in any one area.

Adam’s Detail Spray is a good option for anyone who’s looking for a jack-of-all-trades product. You can use this spray as a clay lubricant, pad primer, quick polish enhancer, shine enhancer, wax enhancer, waterless dust remover, and as a drying aid. It’s a great choice for people who don’t want their garage full of specialized automotive cleaning products. You can also use it to add shine and hydrophobic properties to ceramic coatings and waxes.

The spray is safe to use on wheels, chrome, and exterior plastic trim, so it’s perfect for taking care of light splashes and bird droppings. Although this model works well as a clay bar lubricant, it has been known to dissolve carnauba-based waxes. So anyone who uses this style of wax might want to look elsewhere.

Griot’s Garage Speed Shine is for people who use clay bars on their vehicles a lot. It comes in a 32-ounce container, so you won’t need to refill anytime soon. But, if you still need more, there’s also a 1-gallon option. It’ll work well with any clay bar and is suitable for all clear coats and types of paint. Because it works as a detailer and a clay bar lubricant, you can use it to keep your paintwork shining and smudge-free between washes.

How We Selected Clay Bar Lubricants

Our product selections, rankings, and awards for this story are based on research. Although we haven’t conducted real-world testing on all of these products yet, we’ve looked at consumer testimonials and data, tutorials, and general discussions on social media and in forums. We also consider price and specification in the context of the segment. And, of course, we rely on our institutional knowledge of the automotive landscape to weed out weak products.

We considered dozens of clay bar lubricants before choosing our top contenders. Some brands are already well-established in this niche, and priority was given to their products. Other lesser-known brands were also evaluated. The main features taken into consideration were quality of formula, value, volume, versatility, protective features, and longevity. We avoided products that don't provide adequate lubrication or that leave a thick film after use.

Buying Guide/What to Look For

There are tons of clay bar lubricants on the market with seemingly minute differences separating the wheat from the chaff. Because some automotive detailing products have several uses, it can be hard to know which ones are suitable for lubrication. This buying guide will help you understand the right types of lubricants to use with a clay bar and what key features to consider.

What to Consider When Buying Clay Bar Lubricant

Types

Clay Bar Lubricant

Clay bar lubricants do exactly as you’d imagine. Lubrication is the product’s intended purpose and it’ll normally do it better than a quick detailer, although it won’t be as versatile. These lubricants use a synthetic formula, which works on all paint color types and prevents swirl marks.

Quick Detailer

You can use a quick detailer spray as a substitute for clay bar lubricant. Most quick detailers will lubricate well, especially synthetic ones. We don’t suggest using quick detailers that contain wax, as these products aren’t best-suited for use with clay bars.

This type of lubricant is great for people who want a versatile spray, which can also be used to keep their car clean between washes. Some clay bar kits directly come with a detailer.

Key Features

Formula

When it comes to clay bar lubricants, the quality of the formula is the most important thing to consider. High-quality formulas will provide good lubrication and won’t leave behind any unwanted film on the paint. Many formulas will have additives, so look for additives that produce the effect you want. For example, some additives will help protect any wax you’ve applied, while others will make the surfaces shine.

Volume

Like most things, the more clay bar lubricant you buy, the cheaper it tends to be. So if you’re borderline obsessive over keeping your car in tip-top shape, you might go through a lot of lubricant. Likewise, if you have a large collection of vehicles, it makes sense to buy lubricant in bulk.

But if you’re not going to get through a large volume quickly enough, you should be aware that it could go bad. When lubricants freeze and thaw, some of the ingredients can separate and won’t easily redissolve, which renders the solution useless.

Versatility Versus Quality

Because some quick detailers are jack-of-all-trades products and masters of none, you’ll need to decide if quality or versatility is more important to you. You can save a significant amount of money if you opt for one product that has several uses, but chances are it won’t be a top-level lubricant. The best middle ground for some people will be a spray that mainly acts as clay bar lubricant, but has some agents that help it act as a quick detailer.

Tips and Tricks

If you’ve never clayed a car before, use these tips for a complete job.

Before you apply the lubricant and start working, make sure the surface is clean, dry, and spotless.

The most contaminated panels are usually the roof, hood, and bumpers, so you’ll need to use more lubricant here.

If you drop the clay bar on the ground while using it, it’s a good idea to replace it immediately.

When you clay bar a car, focus on one small section of the car at a time and move around until you’re done.

FAQs

Q: Do you need lubricant for a clay bar?

Yes, using a clay bar without lubricant can cause marring and leave small, hard-to-remove pieces of clay behind. The clay could also drag capture particles across the paint and scratch it without proper lubrication.

Q: Can I use water as lubrication for a clay bar?

Water on its own doesn’t provide enough lubrication for a clay bar. It’s not slick enough to allow the bar to glide over your vehicle’s paint with ease. Make sure you get some lubricant.

Q: Can I make my own clay bar lubricant?

To prevent the possibility of scratches or other damage to your car, we recommended that you use a product that’s designed specifically for clay bar lubrication.

Final Thoughts

We’ve chosen Mothers California Gold Instant Detail Cleaner as our best overall clay bar lubricant. This product is tried and tested, provides excellent lubrication, and leaves a shiny finish. If you’re working off a tight budget then check out our value pick, Quik Detailer By Meguiar.